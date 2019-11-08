Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran

REUTERS: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday (Nov 8), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 2.17am (2247 GMT) and Iran's IRNA news agency said the tremor was relatively strong and caused many people to run out of their homes in panic.

The epicentre of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), was located 83 kilometres southwest of Ardabil at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.



