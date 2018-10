REUTERS: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck on Saturday close to the northermost tip of Haiti, some 12.3 miles (19.9 kilometres), west-northwest of the port of Port-de-Paix, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake damaged the facade of a church in Plaisance and a house next door collapsed, Frantz Duval, a journalist with the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste, said on Twitter.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)