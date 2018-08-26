Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Iran, felt in Baghdad: USGS

REUTERS: A shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 55 miles (88km) west-northwest of Kermanshah, in western Iran early on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicentre was only 6 miles deep, the USGS said, and it was felt as far away as Baghdad, according to Iraqi government television.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Iraqi state TV added that no injuries were recorded as a result of the earthquake.

