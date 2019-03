REUTERS: A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off Russia's Kuril Islands, southeast of the Kamchatka peninsula, which lies on the earthquake-prone Ring of Fire, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.5, was 270 kilometres east of the small town of Severo-Kurilsk, the USGS said.

Advertisement

The quake struck at 10.06am on Friday (6.06am Singapore time). The area is sparsely populated.