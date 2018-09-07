Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles central Ecuador: USGS

ECUADOR: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck central Ecuador on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit 94 km south of the city of Ambato at a depth of 112 km, the USGS said.

Prelim M6.2 Earthquake Ecuador Sep-07 02:12 UTC, updates https://t.co/OMlF6yBKlD — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 7, 2018

Tremors were felt in the capital, Quito, and in the industrial port city of Guayaquil, where people ran into the streets, a witness said.

Ecuador's geological institute said the earthquake, which hit a remote area with a low population, had a magnitude of 6.5.



The Andean nation has frequent seismic activity. In 2016, a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador's Pacific coast, killing more than 650 people.



