Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes south of Russia's Kuril islands: USGS

MOSCOW: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck in a remote region south of the Kuril islands off eastern Russia on Thursday (Oct 11), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate tsunami warnings issued.

The quake struck 177km south of Severo-Kuril'sk at a depth of 33km the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake was initially recorded to a magnitude 6.8 and later downgraded to 6.3.

