REUTERS: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck an area 282 km (175 miles) northwest of the Kurile islands off Russia in the northwest Pacific on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of any damage or casualties resulting from the quake, which the USGS said had occurred at a depth of 470 km (292 miles).

(Reporting by Gareth Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)