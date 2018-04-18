Major Danish public sector strikes postponed after long wage talks

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's public sector unions and employers have been given another 14 days to try and reach a wage agreement, putting off major strikes that could otherwise have hit the country this weekend.

The arbitrator Mette Christensen decided on Wednesday morning, after 19 hours of negotiations, to utilise her second and final option of postponing the strikes, the municipalities' negotiator Michael Ziegler announced on Facebook.

If the factions are not able to reach an agreement before the new deadline, 100,000 public employees could be striking from May 8, and 440,000 could be locked out from May 12.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)