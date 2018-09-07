Major quake hits Fiji but no tsunami warning issued

HONG KONG: A major 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Fiji coast early on Friday (Sep 7), the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami threat was issued.

The epicentre of the tremor was 102 kilometres southeast of the capital Suva.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat because the quake was too deep. It hit 609 kilometres underground.

The USGS said only "light" shaking would have been felt across the Pacific Ocean archipelago ocean.

Fiji sits within the "Ring of Fire", a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific that is subject to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.