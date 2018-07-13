Malaysian kicked out of Australia over 'extreme sexual depravity' videos

PERTH: A Malaysian tourist was kicked out of Australia on Friday (Jul 13) after videos showing "extreme sexual depravity and horrific violence" were found on his phone during a routine baggage check at Perth International Airport.

The 43-year-old man, who was not named, arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday when the shocking material was discovered.

He was held in immigration detention and sent home on Friday after his tourist visa was cancelled and his phone confiscated.

The Malaysian tourist at Perth International Airport on Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018. (Photo: Australian Border Force)

Australian Border Force regional commander for Western Australia Mark Wilson said the images were abhorrent and contravened Australian regulations, without going into details of what was depicted.

"Videos depicting extreme sexual depravity and acts of horrific violence are not acceptable in our community and anyone caught engaging in this behaviour risks forfeiting their right to be here," he said.

“Visitors to Australia need to be aware that we are constantly on the lookout for this sort of prohibited material, in addition to the terrible imagery involving child exploitation we are continuing to locate.”

In March, another Malaysian man was arrested at the Melbourne International Airport after more than 900 child porn images and videos were discovered on his laptop and mobile phone.

