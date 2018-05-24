Malaysian woman suspected of smuggling 4kg of meth nabbed in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: A 21-year-old Malaysian woman has been charged with attempting to smuggle 4kg of methamphetamine into Australia.



In a joint press release, the Australia Border Force (ABF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the woman had hidden the drugs in two portable electric cooktop stoves.



Advertisement

During a baggage examination, ABF officers said they “identified anomalies” upon X-raying the electric stoves found in the woman’s suitcase.



“Further examination revealed five packages containing a white crystalline substance. Presumptive testing of the substance returned positive results for methamphetamine,” ABF said.



The offence of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



The offence of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. (Photo: Facebook/Australia Border Force)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman has been remanded in custody until her next hearing on Aug 28 at Melbourne Magistrates Court.



ABF Regional Commander for Victoria, Craig Palmer, said the ABF remains vigilant to any attempts to bring illicit substances into Australia.

“Our officers are trained to detect and deter any attempt to smuggle illicit substances into our community, no matter how cleverly concealed or how innocent the concealment may appear,” he said.

AFP Acting Manager for Organised Crime Krissy Barrett said the agency will continue to work closely with the ABF.

“In this case, the combined efforts of both our agencies has seen approximately 40,000 hits of meth seized and this woman faces serious importation charges,” said Barrett.