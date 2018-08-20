Mali court confirms Keita as winner of presidential election

World

Mali court confirms Keita as winner of presidential election

Mali's constitutional court on Monday confirmed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's re-election in this month's run-off election, rejecting fraud accusations by the opposition candidate.

FILE PHOTO: Keita, president of Mali and candidate of RPM speaks during a rally in Bamako
FILE PHOTO: Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, president of Mali and candidate of Rally for Mali party (RPM), speaks during a rally, ahead of the second round of Mali's presidential election, in Bamako, Mali August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

Bookmark

BAMAKO: Mali's constitutional court on Monday confirmed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's re-election in this month's run-off election, rejecting fraud accusations by the opposition candidate.

Challenger Soumaila Cisse had contested the results of the Aug. 12 vote, which showed Keita winning with 67 percent of the vote.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark