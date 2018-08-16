Mali president Keita wins re-election with 67 percent of vote - official result

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita won re-election with 67 percent of the vote in a run-off against opposition rival Soumaila Cisse, the Ministry of Territorial Administration said on Thursday.

The victory hands Keita a second term in the mostly desert West African country where militant violence and claims of fraud by the opposition marred the poll.

(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Toby Chopra)