Mali president won election, count by his camp shows- spokesman

BAMAKO: Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has won a second-round election runoff "comfortably", according to a provisional vote count by his own camp, his spokesman Bocary Treta told reporters on Tuesday.

The ballot pitted Keita against opposition leader Soumaila Cisse after an inconclusive first round last month, when Keita won about 41 percent.

