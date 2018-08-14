Mali president won election, count by his camp shows- spokesman

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has won a second-round election runoff "comfortably", according to a provisional vote count by his own camp, his spokesman Bocary Treta told reporters on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali and candidate of Rally for Mali party (RPM), speaks during a rally, ahead of the second round of Mali's presidential election, in Bamako, Mali August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

The ballot pitted Keita against opposition leader Soumaila Cisse after an inconclusive first round last month, when Keita won about 41 percent.

(Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo,; Writing by Edward McAllister; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

