Malindo Air crew member arrested in Australian drug bust

SYDNEY: An employee of a Malaysian airline was among eight people arrested in Australia on charges of trafficking more than 14kg of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, Australian authorities said on Wednesday (Jan 16).

A police spokesman confirmed media reports that the suspect worked for Malaysia's Malindo Air, a subsidiary of Indonesia's Lion Air.

The 38-year-old airline crew member was part of a group that brought drugs from Malaysia on aircraft for sale in Australian cities, police and customs officials said in a statement.

The gang, which police believe was run by a Vietnamese crime syndicate, was based in the city of Melbourne, Tess Walsh, Victoria State police crime command assistant commissioner, told reporters.

Police seized about 14kg of drugs when the suspects were rounded up but the gang was believed to have been smuggling drugs for a long time.

"Intelligence would tell us that this crew has been operating for some years, I would say five plus," Walsh said.

CABIN CREW HAS BEEN SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT PENDING TERMINATION: MALINDO AIR

Malindo Air confirmed in a press statement that one of its cabin crew was arrested on arrival at Melbourne International Airport by Australian police on Jan 7.

"Malindo Air stands ready to co-operate with all the relevant authorities be it in Australia or in Malaysia in this regard," it said in the statement.

"As a responsible international air carrier, Malindo Air does not condone any act that is criminal in nature or misconduct by our personnel."

It added that it has yet to have "any official communication" with its staff or the Australian police on the detention, and has raised the matter with the Malaysian Consul General's office in Melbourne.

Malindo Air also said that it believes the misconduct of the arrested crew member is an "isolated incident".

"Given all that we know to date and based on the findings of our internal investigations, we are confident that this arrest appears to be an isolated incident arising out of a crew's misconduct," it said.

"None of our remaining Malindo Air crew on the said flight were detained."

AUSTRALIAN POLICE MADE 8 ARRESTS IN 10 DAYS

Australia is a lucrative market for suppliers of drugs from Southeast Asia. It has one of the world's highest per-capita rates of methamphetamine use, government statistics show.

Police said they had made the eight arrests over the past 10 days, apprehending four women and four men aged between 26 and 55 in and around Melbourne.

They faced drug trafficking charges and appeared in court on Wednesday. No pleas were entered and they will next appear on May 15.

Police said they seized 6kg of heroin, 8kg of methamphetamines, 500g of cocaine, along with a "significant quantity" of cash and a Porsche Macan SUV and Mini Cooper car.