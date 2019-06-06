Mallinckrodt expects to pay DoJ US$15.4 million over Questcor investigation

World

Mallinckrodt expects to pay DoJ US$15.4 million over Questcor investigation

Mallinckrodt Plc said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a government investigation into its subsidiary Questcor and expects to pay US$15.4 million.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen ahead of the release of th
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Mallinckrodt Plc said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a government investigation into its subsidiary Questcor and expects to pay US$15.4 million.

Mallinckrodt bought drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about US$5.6 billion in 2014 to gain access to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel.

The terms of the agreement, which does not require an admission of wrongdoing on part of Mallinckrodt, are yet to be finalized, the company said.

The agreement relates to investigation into Questcor's sales and marketing activities, but does not cover allegations relating to its charitable foundation activities.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark