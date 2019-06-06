Mallinckrodt expects to pay DoJ US$15.4 million over Questcor investigation

Mallinckrodt Plc said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a government investigation into its subsidiary Questcor and expects to pay US$15.4 million.

REUTERS: Mallinckrodt Plc said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a government investigation into its subsidiary Questcor and expects to pay US$15.4 million.

Mallinckrodt bought drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about US$5.6 billion in 2014 to gain access to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel.

The terms of the agreement, which does not require an admission of wrongdoing on part of Mallinckrodt, are yet to be finalized, the company said.

The agreement relates to investigation into Questcor's sales and marketing activities, but does not cover allegations relating to its charitable foundation activities.

