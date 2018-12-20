Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism after Swedish school blast

STOCKHOLM: A man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of terrorism-related crimes after an explosion on Thursday at a school in the south of the country, police said.

Police said they were investigating what caused the blast at the high school in Hassleholm. No injuries were reported and a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

"We are pretty sure this was a deliberate act," police spokeswoman Kim Hild said, adding that additional information meant a terrorist offence could not be ruled out.

