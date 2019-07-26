Man chases dog on London railway, adding to commuter heat misery

LONDON: London commuters were fuming after a man lost control of his dog at a railway station and chased it down one of the capital's busiest stretches of track, adding to transport delays on Britain's hottest July day on record.

Twitter users posted images on Thursday (Jul 26) of the dog leaping over the tracks near Waterloo Station and another clip of a man running after it, leading to the suspension of train services.

"Well done to the person at Waterloo who on the hottest day of the year jumped onto the track in pursuit of their dog, requiring all 24 platforms to be shut down and all power and air con turned off on waiting trains packed with people," tweeted Iain Martin, a columnist for the Times newspaper.

Waterloo station this evening, nightmare! pic.twitter.com/D9NV3qrj9O — William Laven (@WilliamLaven2) July 17, 2019





Was wondering why were stopped on the way to Waterloo



Then a dog runs past the train window



Then his owner chasing him a few hundred metres behind



Going to be late @IntWresLeague ! pic.twitter.com/tCwjPCztbU — Gordon Bonthron (@gordonjb) July 25, 2019





South Western Railway, which operates trains in and out of Waterloo, said lines were reopened about 30 minutes after the incident was reported.



