Man dies after vehicles collide at London's Heathrow Airport

World

Man dies after vehicles collide at London's Heathrow Airport

Aircraft sit on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo: AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: A man died after two vehicles collided on the airfield at London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's biggest hub, police said on Wednesday (Feb 14).

"One male, is believed to have sustained a broken shoulder; his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Another male, aged in his 40s, was taken to a west London hospital with serious injuries. He has since died."

Some passengers had to disembark from a plane due to the incident, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

"We will be fully cooperating with the police in the investigation which will follow," Heathrow said in a statement.

The airport was not closed as a result of the accident.

Source: Reuters/am/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark