Man treated for 'life-threatening' knife injuries near Home Office in London; 1 arrested
LONDON: A man suffered serious knife injuries near the Home Office in Westminster, London on Thursday (Aug 15), police said.
Emergency services were called to Marsham Street in Westminster at around 1pm local time on Thursday after reports of a man with a knife.
Police officers turned up to find a man with serious knife injuries, with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service currently treating him at the scene. The injuries are "life-threatening", the Met Police added.
"One man has been arrested on suspicion of (causing) grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station," the force added in a statement.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."
A police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the Home Office but there was no suggestion it was terrorism-related.
Pictures posted online showed a police cordon outside the scene with police presence.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.