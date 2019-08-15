Man treated for knife injuries near Home Office in London; 1 arrested
LONDON: A man has been taken to hospital after suffering knife injuries near the Home Office in Westminster, London on Thursday (Aug 15).
Emergency services were called to Marsham Street in Westminster at around 1pm local time on Thursday after reports of a man with a knife.
Police officers turned up to find a man with knife injuries, with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service treating him at the scene before taking him to hospital.
The police initially said the injuries were "life-threatening", but later updated that the victim's life was no longer in danger.
"One man has been arrested on suspicion of (causing) grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station," the force added in a statement.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."
"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre," London Ambulance Service said in a statement.
A police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the Home Office but there was no suggestion it was terrorism-related.
Pictures posted online showed a police cordon outside the scene with police presence.