Man killed in blast at FSB office in Russia brought bomb with him - authorities

MOSCOW: A man who was killed on Wednesday in an explosion at an office of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in northern Russia brought the explosive device with him, Russia's anti-terrorist committee said in a statement.

Three FSB employees were injured in the explosion, it said.

Russian news agencies earlier reported that an explosion had occurred just inside the FSB's office.

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)