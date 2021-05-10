Man killed in shooting at Vancouver International Airport

Canadian police were shot at while chasing the suspects after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport.

VANCOUVER: A man was killed in a shooting at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday (May 10), police said, with the suspects still at large after firing at police from their getaway vehicle.

The 28-year-old man was shot near the departure terminal at the airport, Richmond police said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Frank Jang said the victim was known to police and the incident was related to a gang conflict the region has seen lately.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer works at the scene after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, British Columbia, on May 9, 2021. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

“This generation of gangsters is taking things to a new level with no regard to community safety,” Richmond Chief Superintendent Will Ng said.

“They will stop at nothing to target rivals even if it’s at an international airport in broad daylight on Mother’s Day. And they shot at a police officer.”

Police intercepted the getaway vehicle but were shot at by the escaping suspects, though no officers were injured. At least two suspects escaped in the SUV, and no officers were injured.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, British Columbia, on May 9, 2021. (Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police said the officer did not return fire as there were bystanders. Police later found a burning car about 28km away.

At the airport, traffic cones blocked off a section of the international and domestic departure areas and police erected tall, white screens in front of an entrance, blocking views of the shooting scene. Most of the shops in the area were shut down.

Police asked for witnesses and those with video to come forward.

The Vancouver Airport Authority referred questions about the shooting to police. It said the airport remained open.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers work at the scene of a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport on May 9, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Twitter that the shooting was disturbing.

“My thoughts are with the communities in the Lower Mainland who have been impacted by gun and gang violence far too often, particularly over the last week,” Blair said.

There has been a string of shootings in the Vancouver area over the last several days, including two separate daytime shooting deaths in busy shopping malls. Police said both were targeted killings. One of the victims was a prison corrections officer.

“We’re tired of seeing the violence that has been taking place on our streets," Jang said. “There comes a time where there are no further words. ... It's falling on deaf ears."