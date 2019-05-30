Man sets himself on fire near White House

Emergency personnel responds to a man who set himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP)

WASHINGTON: A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday (May 29) and was being treated at the scene, the US Secret Service said.

Authorities from the National Park Service and US Park Police were administering first aid after the incident on the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists, according to a Twitter post. Further details were not available.

It was the second such incident since Apr 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.

That man was hospitalised with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the US Secret Service said.

Source: Reuters/de

