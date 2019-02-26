Manafort sentencing hearing rescheduled to Mar 7

WASHINGTON: A federal judge in Virginia rescheduled the sentencing hearing for Paul Manafort, the former chairman of US President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, to Mar 7, according to a court filing on Tuesday (Feb 26).

It was not immediately clear why the sentencing hearing was rescheduled from Mar 8.

Manafort was convicted in August of eight charges of bank and tax fraud as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Manafort, 69, also pleaded guilty in a federal court in Washington, DC last September to conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Manafort had struck a deal to cooperate with the special counsel's office, but in November, Mueller's team accused Manafort of violating the agreement. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed, ruling Manafort had breached the deal.

Manafort faces up to 25 years of prison in the Virginia case and 10 years of prison for the Washington charges.



