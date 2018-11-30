Marriott's reservation database breached, compromising data of up to 500 million guests

NEW YORK: Marriott International revealed on Friday (Nov 30) that its Starwood guest reservation database was breached, potentially exposing information on about 500 million guests.

The company said its investigation showed that an unauthorised party had copied and encrypted information, and that there had been unauthorised access to the Starwood network since 2014.



The database contained guest information relating to reservations at Starwood properties, which include W Hotels, St Regis, Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, as well as Westin Hotels and Resorts.

For more than 300 million of those guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender among other personal details, Marriott said.

For some, the information also includes payment card numbers and expiration dates, but those numbers were encrypted, the hotel chain said.

There are two components needed to decrypt the payment card numbers, and at this point, Marriott said it has not been able to rule out the possibility that both were stolen.

The company said it reported this incident to law enforcement,and has already begun notifying regulatory authorities. It added that it has taken steps to rectify the situation.

Marriott bought Starwood in 2016.

"We are supporting the efforts of law enforcement and working with leading security experts to improve," said the hospitality giant.

"Marriott is also devoting the resources necessary to phase out Starwood systems and accelerate the ongoing security enhancements to our network."



When contacted by Channel NewsAsia, a representative from Marriott International declined to comment further.

