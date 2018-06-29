Maryland shooting suspect battled newspaper in court and lost

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland: The 38-year-old man suspected of killing five people at the offices of a Maryland newspaper group on Thursday (Jun 29) has been charged with murder, local media reported.

Jarrod Ramos, a resident of Laurel,Maryland, faces five counts of first degree murder, The Capital Gazette newspaper group reported on its website.



Advertisement

Ramos fired through a glass door, looked for victims and then sprayed the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper group in Annapolis with gunfire, police and a witness said.

All the victims were journalists except one who was a sales assistant. It is one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in US history.

Ramos had a long-running feud with Capital Gazette, attacking the Annapolis-based family of publications in the courts and on social media.

In 2012, he sued the newspaper and one of its journalists, alleging defamation. The lawsuit was brought against Eric Hartley, formerly a staff writer and columnist with Capital Gazette, and Thomas Marquardt, then its editor and publisher, according to a court filing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a legal document, an article contended that Ramos had harassed a woman on Facebook and that he had pleaded guilty to criminal harassment.

The court agreed that the contents of the article were accurate and based on public records, the document showed, and in 2015, Maryland’s second-highest court upheld the ruling rejecting Ramos's suit.

Ramos tweeted that he had set up a Twitter account to defend himself, and wrote in his biographical notes that he was suing people in Anne Arundel County and "making corpses of corrupt careers and corporate entities."

Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette crime reporter, said he had been hiding under his desk along with other newspaper employees when the shooter stopped firing, the Capital Gazette reported on its website.

The newsroom looked "like a war zone," he told the Baltimore Sun.

Capital Gazette runs several newspapers out of its Annapolis office. They include one of the oldest newspapers in the United States, The Gazette, which traces its origins back to 1727.