Gunman kills eight, takes his own life at FedEx site in Indianapolis: Police

WASHINGTON: A gunman shot eight people dead and injured several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis before taking his own life, police said early on Friday (Apr 16).

An Indianapolis police officer said the authorities did not feel there was an active threat to the community anymore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Today it is very heartbreaking and, you know, in the Annapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job," Officer Genae Cook said.



The incident occurred at a FedEx facility on Mirabel Road, Indianapolis, late on Thursday night. The facility is located close to the Indianapolis International airport.

Cook said that four people were transported to hospitals - one in critical condition suffering with gunshot injuries and three others with various other injuries.

She added that two others were treated at the facility by the medical staff and released, and that "multiple" others had walked in to hospitals in nearby areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said the police will have a press conference later on Friday morning.

"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy," said US Congressman André Carson, a representative for Indiana.

"I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected in any way we can."

One man who said he works at the plant told local broadcaster WISH-TV he saw the gunman shooting.

Advertisement

"I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared," Jeremiah Miller said.

Timothy Boillat, another employee at the facility, told the broadcaster that he saw around 30 police cars arriving at the scene as he witnessed the shooting unfold.

"After hearing the shootings, I did see a body on the floor," he said.

"Luckily, I was far enough to where he [the shooter] didn't see me."

A FedEx spokesman said the company was working to gather more information and was cooperating with investigating authorities.



"We are aware of the tragic shooting at our ground facility near the Indianapolis airport," the company said in a statement.

"Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected."

The facility for the delivery company is reported to employ more than 4,000 people.



Live video showed police tape at the scene of the incident, which follows several mass shootings in recent weeks.

At the end of last month, four people, including a child, were shot dead in an office building in southern California.

On Mar 22, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

That came less than a week after a man shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from guns, more than half of those being suicides.

The issue of gun regulation in the United States is politically fraught.

President Joe Biden this month announced six executive measures he said would help stem the gun violence crisis.

"It's an international embarrassment," Biden told Congress members and gun control activists at a White House ceremony.



The move was immediately attacked by Republicans, with the party's senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of "unconstitutional overreach".