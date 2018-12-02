Mattis condemns Venezuela's Maduro as a 'despot' who has to go

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Saturday condemned Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro as a despot leading his oil-rich nation to ruin, adding "ultimately this regime is going to have to go" for the situation to improve.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Saturday condemned Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro as a despot leading his oil-rich nation to ruin, adding "ultimately this regime is going to have to go" for the situation to improve.

However, Mattis did not suggest any U.S. role in such a process and told a security forum in California: "It's up to the Venezuelan people, it's up to the regional states in that area to help expedite that and bring that country back to a more prosperous and positive future."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis)