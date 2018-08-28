Mattis says US constantly reviewing support for Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

The United States is constantly reviewing the support it gives the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday, without suggesting any curtailment in assistance was likely.

"We are constantly reviewing what support we are giving, yes," Mattis told reporters.

"Our conduct there is to try to keep the human cost of innocents being killed accidentally to the absolute minimum. That is our goal where we engage with the coalition."

"Our goal is to reduce this tragedy and to get it to the UN brokered table as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Jonathan Oatis)