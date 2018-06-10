May says hopes UK lawmakers will not block EU exit laws

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday she hoped lawmakers would recognise the importance of passing legislation next week which will end Britain's membership of the European Union.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
"I would hope that everybody across the House of Commons will see the importance of ensuring that that bill is not frustrated," she told reporters at a news conference in Canada, where she was attending a G7 meeting.

