May to hold bilateral meeting with Saudi crown prince

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.

BUENOS AIRES: British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Argentina, her spokesman confirmed on Friday.

May had told reporters on the flight to Buenos Aires on Thursday that she wanted to speak to the crown prince about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the situation in Yemen before the formal meeting between the pair was announced on Friday.

Advertisement

The meeting will take place at 2000 GMT.

The visit by the prince, the kingdom's de facto ruler, to the summit of industrialized nations is fraught with controversy over the killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)