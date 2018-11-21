May to meet Austria's Kurz in London on Thursday

British Prime Minister Theresa May will host Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for talks at her Downing Street office on Thursday at 1230 GMT, her spokesman said.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May will host Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for talks at her Downing Street office on Thursday at 1230 GMT, her spokesman said.

Austria holds the six-month rotating EU presidency. The EU is due to hold a summit to discuss Britain's draft Brexit deal on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)