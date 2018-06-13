May will push for enhanced sanctions against Russia

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would push for enhanced sanctions against Russia at a summit of EU leaders later this month.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

"I will be pressing to ensure that we maintain sanctions against Russia," May told parliament. "Indeed, I think there are some areas where we should be enhancing that sanctions regime."

Relations between London and Moscow hit a post-Cold War low earlier this year after the poisoning of a former Russian spy in an English city that Britain blamed on Russia.

(Reporting By William James and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Source: Reuters

