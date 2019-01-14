Mayor of Gdansk dies after stabbing - doctor's statement
WARSAW: Pawel Adamowicz, the mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk, has died after being stabbed onstage at a Polish charity event, Poland's health minister said on Monday.
"We couldn't win," Lukasz Szumowski told local press, according to private broadcaster TVN.
(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Alison Williams)