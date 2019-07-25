US woman fires her gun in McDonald's over cold fries: Reports

GARDEN CITY, Georgia: A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Monday (Jul 22) after she barged into a McDonald’s outlet in Georgia with a gun and shot off a round, after claiming her fries were cold, local media reported.

According to Georgia news outlet WTOC, the restaurant manager said that Lillian Tarver had ordered french fries, left, then returned to complain her order was cold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A “full-fledged brawl” soon broke out, WTOC reported.

“She took her drink and threw it at me and the manager, and then proceeded to come behind the counter," Lynn Watson, an employee at the restaurant was quoted as saying.

“We were physically fighting because I had to grab her because she was putting up a set like this, and I had to seize my moment when I knew I could. When she bent down, I grabbed her hair and just started slinging her across the floor," Watson said.

The woman then left and went to her car, and came back with a gun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She came to the back of the store walking like, you know, she was ready to shoot,” Watson added.

She fired off a single round and left the fast-food restaurant after being given a refund, WTOC added. No one was injured.

Local police arrived at the scene at 2.50pm, but Tarver had left.

"Upon officers arriving on the scene they observed the suspect fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Altima," Detective Roberto Rodriguez of Garden City police department's criminal investigation division told Newsweek.

"Officers then engaged in a vehicle pursuit since the vehicle refused to stop.”

Police eventually stopped her car and arrested her, Newsweek said.

She has been held on several alleged driving offenses as well as charges of fleeing a police officer for a felony offense, armed robbery, aggravated assault, battery, possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit certain felonies, and reckless conduct.