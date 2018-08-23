Media freedom scandal widens after German police blocks TV crew at far-right rally

A media freedom scandal about German police obstructing a TV crew at a far-right rally against Chancellor Angela Merkel escalated Thursday on news that the protester who sparked the row was an off-duty police employee.

Justice Minister Katarina Barley on Twitter called the incident "alarming" and stressed that "the freedom of the press is an outstanding social asset and guaranteed by the constitution".

The angry dispute started a week ago during a Merkel visit to the eastern city of Dresden when a protester marching with the anti-Islam PEGIDA movement argued loudly with a film crew from public broadcaster ZDF.

The demonstrator, wearing a hat in the German national colours, angrily demanded "stop filming me" and wrongly claimed "you're committing an offence" before alerting police who then kept the film crew for questioning for some 45 minutes.

When the footage was posted on social media, it sparked widespread outrage about Saxony authorities restricting the press in the ex-communist state that is a hotbed for nationalist and anti-immigration sentiment.

The ZDF reporter, Arndt Ginzel, accused police of effectively acting as the "executive" arm of protest group PEGIDA, which stands for Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the Occident.

But the scandal widened when authorities admitted that the protester was in fact an off-duty employee of the state's police force who works as a paid consultant for economic crime investigators.

At the anti-Merkel rally, the hundreds of protesters from PEGIDA and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had angrily shouted "Merkel must go" and chanted the Nazi-era term "Luegenpresse" (lying press).

The movements term Merkel a "traitor" for her 2015 decision to keep open German borders to a mass influx of mostly Muslim refugees and migrants fleeing war and misery in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

The latest incident revived concerns about Saxony which, despite having one of Germany's lowest percentages of immigrants, emerged as the birthplace of the xenophobic PEGIDA movement and a hotspot for racist hate crimes.

Ralf Stegner, deputy leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, charged that Saxony's conservative government "has for decades denied or downplayed radical right-wing sentiment and acts of violence".