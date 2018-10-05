Melania Trump goes on safari in Kenya and visits an orphanage

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump read to children at an orphanage, fed a baby elephant, and went on a short safari on Friday in Kenya, the third country on her nearly week-long Africa tour.

Trump, who has also visited Ghana and Malawi, kicked off her day with a stop at an elephant orphanage, where she helped bottle feed an elephant and patted another, clearly having a good time.

Afterwards she donned a white hat and took a short safari in Nairobi National Park, passing by zebras, giraffes and other animals.

The first lady then visited a local children's orphanage. She delighted in holding babies and held hands with older children, who sang and danced. She also read them a book.

Trump met with her counterpart, Kenya's first lady Margaret Kenyatta, and attended a theatre performance.

Trump departs for Egypt on Saturday morning before returning to the United States.

