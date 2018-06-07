Melania Trump makes first public appearance in a month

WASHINGTON: First Lady Melania Trump made her first appearance in front of the cameras in almost a month on Wednesday (Jun 6), as her husband railed at media coverage of her long absence from public view.

The First Lady visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters with her husband and appeared well, despite recent surgery.

Advertisement

She was treated at Walter Reed hospital on May 14 for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition and was released on May 19.

She has not been seen in public since May 10, when she accompanied the president to Andrews Air Force base in Maryland to welcome home three American hostages from North Korea.

Trump earlier said the 48-year-old Slovenia-born former model was "doing really well!"

Her prolonged absence sparked wild online speculation that she had been out of view for other reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted.

No major media outlets substantiated online conspiracy theories about her absence.

"During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!"

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Trump continued: "Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!"

...Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Two White House journalists said they were present when the first lady was spotted on May 30, and reported at the time that she looked well.