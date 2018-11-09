Melbourne stabbing being treated as terrorism; suspect dies in hospital: Police

MELBOURNE: Australian police on Friday (Nov 9) said a Somali man who stabbed three people in the city of Melbourne drove a car laden with gas cylinders which caught fire, and that they are treating the attack as terrorism.

The man stabbed three people, killing one, before he was shot by police. He later died in hospital, Victoria Police Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters.

"We don't believe there is an ongoing threat at this stage, but certainly we are treating it as a terrorism incident," Ashton said. He declined to identify the attacker, but said he was Somali with "family associations that are well known to us".

Ashton added that security arrangements at Remembrance Day memorials and other public events scheduled over the weekend will be reassessed and it was likely police numbers there boosted.

A counter-terror investigation is underway.



Video posted to Twitter and broadcast on television showed the man swinging a knife at two police officers in the city's crowded downtown area, while a car burned in the background.

On Bourke St. Roads blocked. pic.twitter.com/wimeJLNXWy — mike yang (@fayfayang) November 9, 2018

One of the officers then shot the man and he collapsed to the ground clutching his chest, the video showed.

David Clayton, police superintendent of Victoria state, told reporters that police had arrived at Bourke Street, a busy shopping thoroughfare, in response to a car fire. As flames engulfed the vehicle, the man attacked them and they shot him in the struggle, he said.



Warning sirens sounded after the attack and police sealed off the downtown area, usually busy with shoppers and diners on a Friday evening.

The bomb squad was deployed to assess the area and television footage showed police combing the street for evidence.

The street where the car caught fire was the scene in January 2017 of a fatal but not terror-related incident in which a man drove his car at pedestrians at high speed, killing six people and wounding about 30.

