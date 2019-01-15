Member of German military probed for spying - spokesman
BERLIN: The German defence ministry on Tuesday said it was aware of an investigation into a member of the German military on suspicion of spying, but gave no further details.
German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Tuesday that a man who was born in Afghanistan and worked as a language expert for the military had been detained on suspicion of spying for Iran for several years.
"We are aware of the case and I can confirm that it concerns a member of the German military and suspicion of espionage," the ministry spokesman said.
