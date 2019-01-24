Member of Sudan intelligence service killed in clash with army troops - statement

CAIRO: One member of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service was killed and several other people were wounded on Wednesday night in a clash between members of the service and army troops in Port Sudan, a security body said in a statement.

The incident in the Red Sea city was the first of its kind between security and military forces since a wave of anti-government protests that has rocked Sudan began on Dec. 19.

Advertisement

The statement came from Major-General Mohamed Moussa Omar, secretary of a committee that oversees security in Sudan's Red Sea province.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Gareth Jones)