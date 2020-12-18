Members of Congress will get vaccinated with first round of vaccine: Physician

WASHINGTON: Members of the US Congress will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine, the congressional physician said on Thursday (Dec 17).

In a letter to members of Congress and their staffs, Dr Brian Monahan said he had been notified by the White House's National Security Council that Congress "will be provided with a specific number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations".

He said the "vaccine doses we will be provided reflects a fraction of the first tranche of vaccines as it is distributed throughout the country." Monahan did not say when the vaccinations would start.



