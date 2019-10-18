Merck gets EU panel nod for first ever Ebola vaccine

A panel of the European drugs regulator on Friday recommended approving Merck & Co's vaccine for the deadly Ebola virus.

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: A panel of the European drugs regulator on Friday recommended approving Merck & Co's vaccine for the deadly Ebola virus.

The European Medicines Agency said https://bit.ly/2MrRw4c its human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization in the European Union for the vaccine, Ervebo, for individuals aged 18 years and older.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

