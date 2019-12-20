Merck receives FDA approval for Ebola vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it granted approval to drugmaker Merck & Co's Ebola vaccine Ervebo, making it the first FDA-approved vaccine against the deadly virus.

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it granted approval to drugmaker Merck & Co's Ebola vaccine Ervebo, making it the first FDA-approved vaccine against the deadly virus.

The vaccine was used by the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo as an investigational vaccine to help reduce Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreaks in few West African countries from 2014 to 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ebola virus, which causes haemorrhagic fever and spreads from person to person through direct contact with body fluids, has killed more than 2,100 people in Congo since the middle of the year, making it the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history.

The vaccine, which is administered as a single-dose injection, will help to prevent EVD caused by Zaire ebolavirus in patients aged 18 years and older, the regulator said in a statement.

In November, Merck received approval from the European Commission to market Ervebo, less than a month after a European medicines panel backed the first-ever vaccine against the virus.

Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment, after market hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)