Merck's Keytruda fails as monotherapy in breast cancer study

Merck & Co Inc said on Monday its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study testing the treatment as a monotherapy in patients with an aggressive type of breast cancer.

The treatment will continue to be studied in earlier stages of the disease and in combination with chemotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)