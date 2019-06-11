Merck's Keytruda wins FDA approval to treat head and neck cancer

REUTERS: Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat a type of head and neck cancer.

The drug was approved for use as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with a common chemotherapy regimen, to treat previously untreated patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, Merck said.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)