Merck's treatment for urinary, abdominal infections gets FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co Inc's combination treatment for complicated forms of urinary tract and abdominal infections, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co Inc's combination treatment for complicated forms of urinary tract and abdominal infections, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The treatment, Recarbrio, is approved for patients over 18 years who have limited or no alternative treatment options for treating these infections, Merck said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)