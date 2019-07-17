Merck's treatment for urinary, abdominal infections gets FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co Inc's combination treatment for complicated forms of urinary tract and abdominal infections, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck &amp; Co campus in Linden, New Jersey
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The treatment, Recarbrio, is approved for patients over 18 years who have limited or no alternative treatment options for treating these infections, Merck said.

